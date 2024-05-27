'Once a Legend, always a Legend': From Lancaster to the Buffalo Bills, Joe Andreessen living out his dream

LANCASTER, NY. (WKBW) — In life, it’s funny how things seem to just work out, Lancaster High School alum Joe Andreessen is living out his dream of playing linebacker for the Buffalo Bills.

His mother Jody told 7 Sports that all he needed was a chance.

"That was his goal, to get an opportunity to prove himself and make a team. There were a number of teams who did that throughout the whole pro-day process and the NFL Draft," Jody Andreessen said.

But Andreessen and the Bills were a perfect fit. His father Paul knew from a young age that his son was destined for this kind of opportunity.

Jody Andreessen

“I remember playing Orchard Park in Little League and he sent three guys in an ambulance and that’s when I was like 'OK, maybe he is a little different'," Paul told 7 Sports.

Going from Lancaster to Bryant University and then the University at Buffalo, none of Joe’s success has surprised his high school coach, Eric Rupp.

“The thing that always set Joe apart was his work ethic. We talk a lot about relentless effort and Joe really embodies that," Rupp added. "He did everything in his power that he could to be a successful football player and that obviously has continued.”

Jody Andreessen

Being the second-ever Lancaster Legend to play in the NFL doesn’t happen without that work ethic. But it also takes a village, and Joe has many people in his corner supporting him.

"So many people have reached out to us and I know Joe was totally overwhelmed with the support and he’s just trying to stay focused," adds Jody. "He wants to be here to play and hopefully, that’s the outcome.”

Regardless of the path Andreessen’s NFL career takes him on, he’ll always be a success story for future Western New York football players trying to follow in his footsteps. And of course, he will always be a Legend.