Offense shines, Von Miller's Bills debut in Orchard Park, fans bring energy

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It all started when Josh Allen ran out onto the field for the Buffalo Bills Return of the Blue and Red Scrimmage at Highmark Stadium dawning a red helmet.

👀👀👀 oh my Josh Allen comes out of the tunnel in a red helmet#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/irJz6HcuTN — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 5, 2022

The crowd as you could expect, went bananas. All 35,911 of them.

Fans brought the energy and the players brought the fireworks. Josh Allen and the first team offense opened up the 11 on 11 part of practice with back-to-back scoring drives. Allen connecting with both Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox.

First series of 11-on-11 at stadium - Allen leads offense 75-yards for a TD to Gabe Davis. Allen had one incomplete pass. Biggest play of the drive came on a Singletary run. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 5, 2022

Another TD for the offense. Allen connects with Knox. Biggest plays of the drive came on two catches from Gabe Davis. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 5, 2022

Even rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir found the endzone in tonight's scrimmage with a highlight reel grab. Complementing his strong performance on offense with some punt return action on special teams.

There he is. Khalil Shakir makes a pretty catch for the TD from Barkley. Dude just keep making plays. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 5, 2022

Lots of new faces on this Bills roster got their first taste of what a gameday atmosphere in Orchard Park looks like. Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller was one of those guys. And his love for Buffalo and the fanbase only grew stronger following tonight's practice/scrimmage.

"It's easy to fall in love with this place. With this kind of fanbase. This type of support. It was cool coming out here today."