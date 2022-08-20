Offense shines in Buffalo's 42-15 win over Denver

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — In Buffalo's opening offensive drive of their second preseason game of the season, Josh Allen completed all three pass attempts for 45 yards and found wide receiver Gabe Davis on a 28-yard strike in the endzone.

That would be Allen's lone offensive series, but it proved to spark an outpouring of offense in this game as the Bills cruised past Denver 42-15. The win marks Buffalo 10th consecutive preseason game win.

Buffalo racked up 28 first half points with two touchdown runs by Zack Moss and a late second quarter Case Keenum to OJ Howard connection to take a 28-6 lead into the break.

The third quarter started right where the Bills offense left off. With running back Duke Johnson tacking on two more scores. Which gave his guys a 42-9 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Buffalo's defense also found ways to stifle any sort of offensive momentum the Broncos could garner in Saturday afternoon's contest.

In total the offense tallied a whopping 511 yards to go along with their 42 points scored.

Buffalo will hit the road for their third and final preseason game of the season a Friday night, 7:00 p.m. est kickoff against the Carolina Panthers.