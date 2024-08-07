Not so Kha-'lil' Shakir anymore; Buffalo Bills wide receiver proving that consistency pays off

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW — One word perfectly describes Buffalo Bills third-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir -- consistent.

“Khalil Shakir is as consistent as they come," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Consistent, dependable, and reliable Shakir is like a 2010 Toyota Camry. He may not be the flashiest guy on the field, but he’ll earn your trust real quick.

"He speaks so loudly to the quarterbacks with the way routes," Brady added. "He continues to make plays and Josh has the utmost trust in him."

“I’m big on leading by example. I’m big on doing what you’re supposed to be doing, being on time, the simple things," Shakir said earlier in training camp.

Among the many who notice this day-by-day approach from Shakir is quarterback Josh Allen, who knows how important #10 was to the late-season success the Bills offense had last season.

“He was asked to do a lot of stuff for us last year and he took it in stride," Allen said on Wednesday. "So I’m very happy where he’s at. He’s a baller, he makes plays, he does the little things the right way.”

So what does the team want to see from Shakir this year?

“The big thing I told him is that I don’t need him to feel like he needs to do more. He doesn’t," Brady said.

And what does Shakir want to see from himself? Simple, just be a good teammate.

“Whether the younger guys and I know I’m still probably one of the youngest but whether they have questions on the playbook or whatever it is," Shakir added. "And letting them know you can come to me and talk to me about anything and if I don’t know the answer I’ll make sure I get it from you.”