Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

'Not even like an away game': Bills Mafia has arrived in Los Angeles

Bills Mafia is getting ready for this week's matchup against the L.A. Rams, with some members even making the cross-country trip.
Posted

LOS ANGELES, CA (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is getting ready for this week's matchup against the L.A. Rams, with some members even making the cross-country trip.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove took in the L.A. boardwalk and saw a sea of red, white and blue.

Bills fans sporting their gear in LA
Bills fans sporting their gear in LA

"Not lying, we've run into like 5 Bills fans, this is awesome."

One fan says the Bills bring the community together
One fan says the Bills bring the community together

"Buffalo has always loved our Bills during great seasons and also during bad seasons we still stick by our Bills and I think it brings our community together."

Fan says it doesn't feel like an away game
Fan says it doesn't feel like an away game

"It's like a family when we go to the games, it's not even like an away game, we're there, everyone's around us, cheering for the team it's exciting."

Fans from WNY on the boardwalk in LA
Fans from WNY on the boardwalk in LA

"It's so cool to be so far from home and you see Bills fans everywhere," said two fans from WNY.

WNY Ex-pats say the spirit of the city still lives in them
WNY ex-pats say the spirit of the city still lives in them

"I've been gone 30 years, but you don't ever lose the passion for the city.

Kickoff is at 4:25 from So-Fi Stadium.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!