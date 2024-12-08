'Not even like an away game': Bills Mafia has arrived in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is getting ready for this week's matchup against the L.A. Rams, with some members even making the cross-country trip.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove took in the L.A. boardwalk and saw a sea of red, white and blue.

Matt Bove Bills fans sporting their gear in LA

"Not lying, we've run into like 5 Bills fans, this is awesome." Matt Bove One fan says the Bills bring the community together

"Buffalo has always loved our Bills during great seasons and also during bad seasons we still stick by our Bills and I think it brings our community together." Matt Bove Fan says it doesn't feel like an away game

"It's like a family when we go to the games, it's not even like an away game, we're there, everyone's around us, cheering for the team it's exciting." Matt Bove Fans from WNY on the boardwalk in LA

"It's so cool to be so far from home and you see Bills fans everywhere," said two fans from WNY. Matt Bove WNY ex-pats say the spirit of the city still lives in them

"I've been gone 30 years, but you don't ever lose the passion for the city.

Kickoff is at 4:25 from So-Fi Stadium.