No Von? No Prob; Bills defensive line continues to wreak havoc for opposing offenses

LANDOVER, MD. (WKBW) — Coming into Sunday's matchup with the Washington Commanders. The Buffalo Bills defense had just three sacks through their first two games.

Now that shouldn't diminish their effectiveness against opposing offenses because the defensive line in particular has been really effective in the pass rush. And stopping the run, as evident from last week's game against Las Vegas.

Keep in mind the Bills defensive line is still without all-pro edge rusher Von Miller. All that said, what they and linebacker Terrel Bernard did against the Commanders Sunday afternoon. Could have been deemed a war crime by the standards written in the Geneva Convention.

Nine total sacks by six different players made life miserable for Washington quarterback Sam Howell and his offense. It's the constant distress from opposing offenses, that feeds this Buffalo defense.

"As a D-Line and a defense as a unit, our thing was attack, attack, attack. Bring pressure and be physical, make them uncomfortable,' AJ Epenesa said after the game. "That's our comfort zone when we're flying around and playing aggressive like that."

For the Bills to earn their first road win of the season they needed to come out from the opening kickoff and set the tone. Head coach Sean McDermott says his defense did that, and more. Giving credit to his guys up in the trenches for getting the gears moving.

"I think the defensive line really set the tone for us up front. They did a great job impact the inside of the pocket in particular. We saw some things and thought there would be opportunities for us. And they took advantage of those opportunities."