'No matter where you are you'll find good players' Emory Hunt breaks down potential Bills prospects

INDIANAPOLIS. (WKBW) — It's the drawback of being one of the NFL's top teams. The Buffalo Bills have what most would call "a good problem to have" because every year, it seems they're picking later and later in the first round.

In our one-on-one interview with Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane he said he'd trade anything to be picking 32nd in this year's draft.

Bills fans would make that trade, too. But should Buffalo stay with their 30th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? CBS Sports football analyst and founder of Football Gameplan's Emory Hunt told 7 sports that regardless of position, the Bills will find value up and down this draft board.

"No matter where you are, you'll find good players. Think about how they found and where they found Christian Benford and with that type of draft you have to go in with the mindset that's there 5,000 eligible college seniors," Hunt says. "It's why the Bills tend to have success year in and year out because they match the process of not only the draft but the undrafted rookie free agents. This is a deep class no matter which position you look at."

On the defensive line Hunt's "player to watch" is Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart

"Versatility is key for Buffalo, someone who can play up and down the front. So you think of someone like Shemar Stewart. 6'4", 280 pounds, and might run a 4.4 (40-yard dash). So you think about someone that big moving that fast, that's scary."

On the offensive side of the ball Hunt's "player to watch" at wide receiver is TCU's Jack Bech & Savion Williams

"Bech had a very good senior bowl. Can win inside or outside and has great hands at the catch point so he's not going to drop anything. He'll catch anything thrown his way."

"His teammate Savion Williams 6'4", 225 pounds, and what's impressive about him is that yes, he can go vertical, yes, he's a catch-and-run guy. But on 3rd and short, 4th and short, they put him in the backfield at tailback, and he's running inside the 'A-B' gap, breaking all sorts of tackles, running right down main street."

So, what should the Bills' approach ultimately be? You can watch the full conversation with 7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts and Emory Hunt at the top of the page!