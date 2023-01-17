NFL releases ticket information for potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On January 12 the NFL announced Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The league approval of the neutral site came after the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was canceled after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The decision to cancel the game led to the Bills and Bengals only playing 16 regular season games while the rest of the league played 17 games.

The AFC Championship Game will only be played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs advance to that point. Any other scenario will lead to the game being played at the home stadium of the team with the higher seed.

The NFL has released ticket information for the potential neutral site game which can be found below.

According to the NFL:

Season Ticket Members for both teams who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity to buy tickets to the potential AFC title game in Atlanta at a preferred rate beginning at 10 am ET/9 am CT on Wednesday, January 18. Season Ticket Members will be provided unique passcodes tied to their season ticket account. Season Ticket Members will be contacted via email by each club with additional information on how to participate.



All other fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up to receive a passcode to participate in a presale, subject to availability, beginning at 10 am ET/9 am CT on Friday, January 20. Fans who wish to participate in the Friday presale can visit https://www.NFL.com/AFC to register for the presale.



In partnership with Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the NFL, if available, any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Monday, January 23 at 10 am ET through www.ticketmaster.com, should the neutral site game be confirmed.



All tickets to the potential AFC neutral site championship game will be subject to availability and there will be a six-ticket limit on all purchases.



The above scenario and corresponding ticket sales only apply to the potential neutral site game. That contest would take place on Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, should both the Bills and Chiefs advance this weekend.



If the AFC Championship Game is not contested at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, any tickets purchased as part of the above presale opportunities would automatically be refunded in full to the original method of payment.

According to the Bills: