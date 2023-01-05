NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed and has been canceled

(AP - MODIFIED) — The NFL announced Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Doctors caring for Hamlin said on Thursday he has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours and is awake and moving his hands and feet.

“This has been a very difficult week. We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.” - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

According to the league, the following are key factors in arriving at the decision to not resume the game and cancel it:

Not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to its conclusion will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason. No club would qualify for the postseason and no club will be eliminated based on the outcome of this game.

It would require postponing the start of the playoffs for one week, thereby affecting all 14 clubs that qualify for postseason play.

Making the decision prior to Week 18 is consistent with our competitive principles and enables all clubs to know the playoff possibilities prior to playing the final weekend of regular season games.

The NFL also said the decision creates “potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios,” and in a special meeting on Friday NFL clubs will consider a resolution recommended by the commissioner and approved by the Competition Committee.

One scenario includes the AFC Championship Game possibly being played at a neutral site.