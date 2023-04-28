NFL Draft: Who to watch on day two for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills surprised many in round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

To do so the Bills gave the Jacksonville Jaguars the 27th overall pick and pick number 130 in the fourth round.

So as we look ahead to round two through three on Friday, let's take a look at five guys Buffalo could potentially target.

1. Josh Downs - WR

The North Carolina wide receiver still remains on the board after round one. Per ESPN's best available rankings, Downs in the 6th best wide receiver left but brings a lot of upside in his potential. Among his strengths as a slot receiver, separation and ability work the middle of the field has been highly touted.

2. Jalin Hyatt - WR

Hailing from Tennessee, Hyatt fares slightly better in most rankings of best available wide receivers compared to Downs. He had a monster 2022 season racking up 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Volunteers. However the Bills are slated to pick at spot 59 in the second round. So he may be a guy the Bills would need to make a trade up for.

3. Drew Sanders - LB

Woo Pig Sooie folks it's Drew Sanders. A viable option to fill the gap at linebacker left by Tremaine Edmunds departure to Chicago. Sanders' can do it all from stopping the run off the edge and even helping in coverage. Iowa's Jack Campbell was the quintessential guy for this spot but he was taken by Detroit with the 18th overall pick.

4. Trenton Simpson - LB

OK, not happy with Sanders? Or straight up not a fan of the SEC? Well then say hello to Trenton Simpson out of Clemson. He's a physical presence standing 6'3'' and 240 pounds he can matchup in man-to-man better than most linebackers left in this year's draft class.

5. Matthew Bergeron - OT

Finally, lets look at a guy who can protect franchise quarterback Josh Allen. And hey, you don't have to look to far to find him. Matthew Bergeron out of Syracuse is the general consensus top offensive tackle available. As cited in the 7 Sports prospect preview of him, Bergeron wants to be a left tackle. But is athletic and flexible enough to slide over to guard and even play center.

Day two of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m.