NFL approves lease extension at Highmark Stadium and new stadium lease

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — By a 32-0 vote, NFL owners approved a lease extension at Highmark Stadium and a lease for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills at their league meetings in Dallas Wednesday.

In March the Bills, Erie County and New York State announced an agreement was reached to build a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the agreement secures a 30-year commitment to keep the Bills in Western New York. The stadium will be completed across the street from the team's current home, Highmark Stadium.

The proposed $1.4 billion price tag will be covered by a public-private partnership which includes an $850 million investment in taxpayer funds.

In October the first renderings of the new stadium were released. In a press release, the team stated "the exterior stadium image highlights the team's desire for a visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance." The team also released one rendering showing the inside of the $1.4 billion stadium. Both renderings may change as the project moves forward.

