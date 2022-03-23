Newest Bills WR Jamison Crowder ready to give QB Josh Allen another option

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills believe in QB Josh Allen, and it's why they continue to surround him with playmakers. The latest addition to the wide receivers room is Jamison Crowder, who comes to Buffalo from the New York Jets.

"I've seen how close they've been to competing for a Super Bowl," Crowder said about his new team. "This is a great opportunity for me to come in and try to contribute."

Crowder spent the last three seasons in New York, so he has a lot of familiarity with the Bills offense and defense. While in New York, he was playing with an organization who really didn't have an established guy under center. Buffalo is in a different position with Allen tabbed as their franchise guy.

"He's a dog. He's a guy that can make things happen and most of all, he's a winner," Crowder said about his new quarterback. "I'm excited to get a chance to play alongside him and play alongside the other guys as well."

Crowder joins a talented wide receiving corps that includes Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie who all saw a lot of playing time last season and combined for 17 touchdowns. Add in tight end Dawson Knox and newcomer O.J. Howard, and the Bills have plenty of options on any given play. In 2021 the Bills finished 3rd in the league in scoring offense.

"It reminds me of back when I first got drafted to Washington and I came into a room with so many guys," Crowder recalled. "The more weapons you have around a good QB, it only gives the offense opportunities to be successful."

But like every year, the team has also lost some of their receiving playmakers — most notably Cole Beasley, who was released from the team last week. Crowder is a guy many consider to be a no-brainer replacement.

"I watched Cole for a while. We've been in the same division for all of my career," Crowder, who also spent years with Washington, said. "I feel like we have a very similar game. We make things easy for the quarterback, can move the sticks on third down, and be another option in the red zone. I think I can step in and be somewhere the same, if not better, option for the offense."

In his seven seasons in the NFL, 409 catches [on 611 targets] for 4,607 yards and 28 touchdowns. He's a viable option in the slot alongside McKenzie, and hasn't been told how the team will utilize either of them throughout the season. But Crowder has a strong belief in his ability to make plays in that position.

"Me being in the slot my whole career, I think that's contributed to my success," he said. "I'm one of those guys that can understand zone coverage and am able to find those holes within a zone."