'New week, new focus': Training camp moves back home for Buffalo Bills with room for improvements

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott wants his guys to remember that just because they're back in Orchard Park, it doesn't mean training camp is over.

“Every year you do this move back and camp’s over — no it’s not," said McDermott.

Training camp rolls on for the Bills but now they're back in Orchard Park and after that blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday, being back in familiar territory might be what the doctor ordered.

“Getting back out here and polishing up the small things and doing the small things right," said wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

Now again it’s the preseason, no need to press the panic button, but linebacker Terrel Bernard knows the standard will always be the standard in Orchard Park and defensively there’s room for improvement.

“The mindfulness of where we want to be and that growth mindset of continuously getting better. Whether that’s in the details of the defense, whether that’s effort or taking the ball away, affecting the quarterback, stopping the run," Bernard said on Monday. "All of those things play together."

Moving forward and given we’re still in training camp, development is at the forefront for McDermott and his staff. Making sure their message is being received inside a locker room full of new faces boils down to leadership.

"That connection from our player-driven leadership is huge that they’re connecting with those players and instilling not only by example but by their voice of hey this is the way things are and this is either not good enough or good enough," McDermott said.

The Bills have one more practice in Orchard Park on Tuesday before they practice again on Thursday in Pittsburgh with a scrimmage against the Steelers ahead of Saturday’s preseason game at Acrisure Stadium.