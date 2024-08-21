New leaders emerging as Buffalo Bills wind down training camp ahead of preseason finale

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — With so many new faces on this Buffalo Bills defense, we’re now at the point of training camp where new leaders are emerging to fill the void left behind by guys who are no longer here.

Now in terms of who those guys are exactly, first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Babich prefers to leave that conversation alone.

"I'm not going to mention any names but there are a couple of guys emerging," said Babich. "I don't want to put any expectations on any players. I want it to happen organically and let the chips fall where they need to."

Now in all fairness to Babich, it’s a little unfair to start naming guys without giving everyone their fair shot during training camp. But there are a few guys who instantly come to mind as established leaders, like Taron Johnson

"I feel it's extremely important for us to keep having that chemistry and I see guys stepping up all across the board," said Johnson. "It's definitely going to take a little bit more time but we definitely have those guys in our rooms."

Now a good sign we saw on Wednesday was that both safeties Mike Edwards and Cole Bishop were participating today at practice. Edwards was in a normal practice jersey and Bishop was still in a red non-contact jersey.

Both Mike Edwards and Cole Bishop taking reps today. Good sign to see Edwards backHere’s a quick look at Bishop showing some extension during this drill #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Zx1l8Big3W — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) August 21, 2024

So up next one more day of camp/practice on Thursday before an off day Friday and then the preseason finale on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.