New faces and near-perfect attendance highlight day one of Buffalo Bills minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills began mandatory minicamp at One Bills Drive on Tuesday there was no drama. Every player on the team was present and accounted for, except for Christian Benford who had an excused absence to tend to a family matter.

We could not say the same thing last season when Stefon Diggs' whereabouts made national headlines until he arrived a day later.

Unlike last year, there are tons of new faces on both sides of the ball. The wide receiver room is almost completely new, except for Khalil Shakir, who left practice early with an injury during 7-on-7 team drills. The status of his injury remains unknown.

Khalil Shakir was injured during Bills practice. Left with trainers pretty soon after they started team drills. Didn’t see what happened to Shakir that led to the injury. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 11, 2024

In the defensive backfield, the safety room looks much different with no Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde. And in the cornerback room, there's no Tre'Davious White or Dane Jackson, who have both been mainstays on the roster.

All these changes will take some getting used to, but quarterback Josh Allen doesn't believe it's all a bad thing.

"It's mandatory minicamp and I'm glad guys are here and they're working hard," Allen said. "Guys are making plays on offense and defense on both sides, so, we're just having out here playing, and flying around as we try to get on the same page. There are obviously some new concepts we've got in but it's good to put that on tape and talk through it right now."

