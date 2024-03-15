New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel finding an early sense of familiarty in Western New York

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel spoke with reporters on Friday afternoon for the first time since signing his 3 year/$30 million contract.

Among the many topics discussed. His familiarity with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was the most prevalent. Samuel even acknowledged that Brady calling the Bills offense played a significant role in his decision to come to Western New York.

"I was super excited when the opportunity came. Having some experience with Joe Brady in Carolina definitely influenced me a lot," says Samuel. "Also from the outside looking in they're a great team and you can tell by how far they go every year."

Of course having Josh Allen as your new quarterback sweetened the deal for Curtis. The two have spoken briefly since the announcement first became public. And when asked about number 17. He was all praise but added it's his job to keep making sure Allen develops at the rate he has been.

"Last year when I didn't have games or wasn't playing I'd watch him on TV. He's an exciting quarterback. Tough, hard-noised, but my job is to make his job as easy as possible for him."

Samuel will share the wide receiver room with guys like Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir. In terms of finding where he fits in the equation, it's something he would rather show everyone on the football field.

"When I get the ball in my hands I feel dynamic. That's what I'm here to do is bring is some explosive plays and be a team player. Whatever they need me to do whether it's block, catch the ball. Whatever it is I'm here to be the team guy and help us make plays."