Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel finding an early sense of familiarty in Western New York

Curtis Samuel
Ben VanHouten/AP
FILE - Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (4) looks to catch a pass during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Seattle. Buffalo Bills are adding a dynamic threat to potenailly play alongside Stefon Diggs by agreeing to sign receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year $24 million contract, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten, File)
Curtis Samuel
Posted at 5:36 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 17:36:53-04

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel spoke with reporters on Friday afternoon for the first time since signing his 3 year/$30 million contract.

Among the many topics discussed. His familiarity with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was the most prevalent. Samuel even acknowledged that Brady calling the Bills offense played a significant role in his decision to come to Western New York.

"I was super excited when the opportunity came. Having some experience with Joe Brady in Carolina definitely influenced me a lot," says Samuel. "Also from the outside looking in they're a great team and you can tell by how far they go every year."

Of course having Josh Allen as your new quarterback sweetened the deal for Curtis. The two have spoken briefly since the announcement first became public. And when asked about number 17. He was all praise but added it's his job to keep making sure Allen develops at the rate he has been.

"Last year when I didn't have games or wasn't playing I'd watch him on TV. He's an exciting quarterback. Tough, hard-noised, but my job is to make his job as easy as possible for him."

Samuel will share the wide receiver room with guys like Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir. In terms of finding where he fits in the equation, it's something he would rather show everyone on the football field.

"When I get the ball in my hands I feel dynamic. That's what I'm here to do is bring is some explosive plays and be a team player. Whatever they need me to do whether it's block, catch the ball. Whatever it is I'm here to be the team guy and help us make plays."

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HypocriticalOath_CLEAN (1).jpg

7 News I Team

WATCH: I-Team obtains secret recording of Buffalo dentist