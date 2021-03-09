Morse takes salary cut to stay with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bills center Mitch Morse is taking a nearly $2 million salary cut to stay in Buffalo.

— #Bills C Mitch Morse cut his salary by nearly $2M to stay in Buffalo, source said.

Morse, 28, has two years left on his current deal with the Bills and was slated to make $10.3 million this year.

Due to an out in Morse’s contract, the Bills could’ve parted ways with the veteran center this offseason and saved about $5 million on the salary cap. Instead, it appears they’ll keep their starting center and save $2 million by Morse agreeing to a restructured contract.

Since joining the Bills prior to the 2019 season, Morse has started 30 games and has been an anchor on the offensive line.

Despite some inconsistent play in 2020, Morse is still a valuable player for the Bills both on and off the field.