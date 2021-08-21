Mitch Trubisky shines in return to Chicago as Bills steamroll Bears

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Mitch Trubisky's return to Chicago couldn't have gone much better.

On Saturday, Trubisky led his team to a 41-15 win and was lights out during the first half when he saw his most significant action as a member of the Bills. Trubisky completed 20 of 28 attempts for 221 yards and a touchdown as his new team cruised to victory against his former team.

"It was different coming back here to Chicago because obviously. I spent a lot of time here the last four years," Trubisky said after the game. "I'm just really grateful to be part of this team. It was a lot of fun today but we've still got work to do. It felt good to come back and perform well and play well at Soldier Field."

For Trubisky, this was his first game back in Chicago since the team let him walk in free agency. The former second-overall pick of the Bears in 2017 had his fifth-year option declined and didn't draw much interest as a free agent. He knew his homecoming would be a big storyline heading into the game and he certainly was impressive in his return.

"I knew people would be talking about it, and hyping it up," Trubisky said. "But it was just important for me to come out here and do my job and show my teammates that I can play ball," Trubisky said after the win."

"Mitch is a great guy," fullback Reggie Gilliam said. "I don't think he went into this game any different than he would go into any other game. It was just another game where he was going out and playing football."

"From the outside looking in, it looked like he was keeping his composure coming back to where he was drafted to and he handled himself very well," defensive end A.J. Epenesa added.

Trubisky led the Bills to four consecutive drives that ended in touchdowns and moved the ball exceptionally well with only a handful of offensive starters around him. Whether Trubisky was inside the pocket or on the move, he looked comfortable running the offense.

"We did our job on offense and that's to score points," Trubisky said. "I just thought we were efficient, I feel comfortable in the offense going down [the field], and it felt good doing it against these guys, but I'm also rooting for a lot of the guys on the other side and they're still like family to me."

What a return to Chicago for Mitch Trubisky pic.twitter.com/vtfChp9ODr — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 21, 2021

For the Bills and their front office, this is why they brought in Trubisky. Josh Allen is the face of the franchise, but if he misses any time, they need someone who can keep the Bills afloat. Trubisky proved on Saturday, he's comfortable in the system and has plenty of NFL experience.

"It's been awesome learning from Coach Daboll and executing this offense," Trubisky said. "I feel like every time he calls a play it's going to go out there and work and I've got to give a lot of credit to those other 10 guys out there with me. Everyone is out there doing their job and we're on the same page as we break the huddle. They were giving me tons of time to operate and see the defense."

"[It's] a great moment for Mitch and his family,"Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the win. "He fits right in to who we are in Buffalo, and he's a great teammate and he came out ready to play. Listen, it's hard to do what he just did. Whether it's a preseason game, regular season game, and then so soon after leaving here, so, he's a great person and addition to our team."