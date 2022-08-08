Mitch Morse's camp performance isn't going unnoticed

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Entering his fourth season in Buffalo, center Mitch Morse has become a staple in the Bills locker room. And in the final week of training camp, Morse has continued to be a steady foundation for this offensive line.

Which when you consider how much rotation that position group has gone through adjusting for injuries, his ability to stay healthy and be a constant presence for Josh Allen and company becomes crucial. The work he's put in and the help he's provided to many of the new faces up front haven't gone unnoticed by the guys around him.

"Mitch is working his tail off. That guy is in business mode right now. I haven't seen anything like him in a while," said Josh Allen. "In terms of knowing the offense, taking control of that room. That's the kind of leader that you need on that offensive line. So I really respect and appreciate what he's been doing for us."

"I mean I love his attitude. I love his outlook. And I love the fact he comes out and works incredibly hard everyday," offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey added. "There's sometimes you sit back as a coach and you're like, wow I can't believe a center just did that."

Training camp continues into Monday for a 9:45 a.m. start. Buffalo will host Indianapolis next Saturday August 13th at 4 p.m. for their first preseason game of the year.