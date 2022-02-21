Micah Hyde's charity softball game returns to Sahlen Field this spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of the Buffalo Bills will trade in their pads for baseball bats this spring as Micah Hyde's charity softball game returns to Sahlen Field. The game is scheduled to be played on May 15th at 1 p.m.

Hyde began the charity softball game a few years ago to help raise money for his IMagINe for Youth Foundation. Its mission is to help children achieve a healthy, active, and educated life.

"Looking back, being involved in athletics was more than Xs and Os. I learned to take the good with the bad, the bad with the good, and playing with countless personalities taught me how to coexist and be a team player," Hyde said in a press release. "These are fundamentals that stuck with me. I believe sports is a gateway to learning how to be successful in the real world. I strongly believe that every child deserves the same opportunity to learn and experience those successes."

In years past teammates, coaches, and Bills legends have taken part, giving fans an exciting and eventful day. The 2019 event included a home run derby along with the softball game.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Bisons website for either $10 or $23. A limited number of tickets are available for $85 that include a Micah Hyde autographed Buffalo Bills mini-helmet.