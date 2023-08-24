McDermott: Josh Allen, starters will play in Buffalo Bills preseason finale against Chicago

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Prior to their final practice of the week, leading into Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Thursday that Josh Allen and the rest of the starters will play.

McDermott did not specify how much time each player would get.

Saturday's game at Soldier Field will be the final preseason tune-up for Buffalo before the start of the regular season. It will also be the last game before McDermott and company have to cut the roster down to 53 before Tuesday's 4 p.m. est. deadline