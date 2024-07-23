Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard ready to anchor the Buffalo Bills defense

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — When Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard are healthy the Buffalo Bills defense has one of the best playmaking linebacker tandems in the league.

Milano spent most of OTA’s and mandatory minicamp rehabbing his right leg and returning to full speed.

We should see him on a more consistent basis when training camp starts on Wednesday and maybe no one is happier about that than Bernard.

“Me and him have a really tight connection and like I said earlier we see things the same way," Bernard told reporters during minicamp. "Having him right by me and reciprocating what I’m thinking, it builds a level of confidence between us.”

Milano is a consensus top-five linebacker in the NFL and don’t sleep on Bernard who’s working to build off a 2023-2024 season that ended with 143 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 3 interceptions.

“I’m not focused on results. I’m focused on what I’m doing day-to-day and how I can improve myself and in turn improve the defense," added Bernard.

Bernard’s success last season was a result of him earning the trust of not only the defensive players around him but the coaching staff as well. Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich explained from his view what went into him earning the trust of the team last season.

“There’s a sense of trust that has to be earned. A coach has to show a player that you can help them grow and help them succeed and in turn, the player has to show that they can be trustworthy," said Babich. "And we can give him the keys to the car and it’s going to be a smooth ride.”

Now as you look at the rest of the linebacker room you’ve got free-agent acquisition Nicholas Morrow, along with Dorian Williams entering year two, Baylon Spector and the potential feel-good story of training camp Buffalo native and Lancaster High alum Joe Andreessen if he can claw his way onto the 53-man roster

With Milano and Bernard’s injury history, it’s never a bad thing to have depth ready to go, but if those two can stay healthy and on the field the Bills defense will be in a good spot.