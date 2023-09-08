Matt Bové & Scott Van Pelt discuss the Bills championship hopes in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the Buffalo Bills season around the corner, ESPN Monday Night Countdown host Scott Van Pelt joined 7 Sports Director Matt Bove to preview the 2023 season.
Van Pelt and Bove discussed the season opener against the New York Jets, the Bills window to win a Super Bowl and the improved AFC East.
You can watch the Bills @ Jets on Monday, September 11 on WKBW. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with a special edition of Leading The Charge hosted by Bove, Joe Buscaglia and Howard Simon.
