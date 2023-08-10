Watch Now
Matt Bové and Joe Buscaglia recap 2023 Buffalo Bills training camp

Sports director Matt Bové and Joe Buscaglia got together and recapped training camp and looked forward to the preseason and regular season.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 15:02:44-04

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills held the final practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday.

Head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media before practice and said that most of the starters will play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium, but quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs will not. You can watch McDermott's full press conference at the link below.

READ MORE: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs won't play in preseason opener

After practice, Sports director Matt Bové and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic got together and recapped camp and looked forward to the preseason and regular season. You can watch the full recap above.

