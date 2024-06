Mark Your Calendars; Buffalo Bills announce 2024 Training Camp schedule

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the full dates and times for their 2024 Training Camp at St. John Fisher University.

Full list of dates and times can be found below.



Date Practice Time Wednesday, July 24 9:45 AM Thursday, July 25 9:45 AM Friday, July 26 9:45 AM Saturday, July 27 OFF DAY Sunday, July 28 9:45 AM Monday, July 29 9:45 AM Tuesday, July 30 9:45 AM Wednesday, July 31 OFF DAY Thursday, August 1 9:45 AM

Friday, August 2 5:30 PM - Highmark Stadium Saturday, August 3 OFF DAY Sunday, August 4 11:45 AM Monday, August 5 9:45 AM* (Closed to Public) Tuesday, August 6 DAY OFF Wednesday, August 7 9:45 AM Thursday, August 8 9:45 AM

Ticket information can be found on the Buffalo Bills website. Monday, August 5th's practice is closed to the public.