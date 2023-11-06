'Losing is never fun, losing sucks': Josh Allen and the Bills fall to 5-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills have lost 3 of their five games, but Josh Allen says he still has faith in his team and believes they can figure it out in time to save the season.

Sunday against the Bengals, the Bills offense continued to be an inconsistent roller coaster of events.

"We got a lot of unselfish players," said Allen. "Guys that will do anything they can to help this team win football games."

The Bills gave a convincing first drive when Allen completed five-of-six passes, mixing things up with Stefon Diggs, Dalton Kincaid, and Khalil Shakir. Even better, Allen looked like his old self using his legs to power his way into the endzone. However, that spark was short-lived.

Playing catch-up became costly, and the Bills are fall 5-4 and are now fighting to stay relevant in the AFC.

"We got eight games left, and we have five wins. The math there is not pretty. It's not going to be easy. But again, if there's a locker room that can handle this, it's this locker room."