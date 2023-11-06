Bills 'revenge' game against Bengals doesn't go as planned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills return to Paycor Stadium to play the team that brought their 2022-23 season to a close in the divisional round at High Mark Stadium. The stakes are not as high as that game, but the Bills do have an opportunity to move into the NO.1 spot in the AFC East with a win.

Buffalo has taken some hard hits with injuries regarding defense thus far. In response, the Bills activated cornerback Rasul Douglas, acquired in a trade just four days ago. Another new addition, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, was also activated for Sunday's game after being signed earlier in the week.

The Bengals won the toss and chose to receive, and it proved to be a smart move. Joe Burrow used the opening drive to set the tone and take the early lead, 7-0. The Bills were able to match the Bengals' energy offensively to tie things up in the first quarter, 7-7.

After their first offensive drive, the Bills had no response for the Bengals offense, who continued to find the endzone leading 21-7 at the end of the first half.

The Bills continued to play from behind in the second half and fell to the Bengals, 24-18.