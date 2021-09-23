Watch
Looking to go to a Bills game at Highmark Stadium? Here's when you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine by

Posted at 5:00 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — To go to a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium, fans need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting October 31st. They only need at least one shot for the September 26th and October 3rd games.

It's all part of new guidance for Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center put in place by Erie County.

If you want to go to the October 31st game against the Dolphins, you have to be fully vaccinated, meaning you have to get your final dose at least two weeks before the game. But when you get your first dose could be different based on the vaccine you get, due to differing wait times in between doses. It can get confusing, so we broke down the latest you can get your COVID-19 shot for each Bills home game:

GameFinal Dose/ Single dose of Johnson and Johnson by:First dose of Pfizer by:First dose of Moderna by:
Sept. 26 vs. WashingtonN/A (only need first dose)Sept. 26Sept. 26
Oct. 3 vs. Houston N/A (only need first dose)Oct. 3Oct. 3
Oct. 31 vs. MiamiOct. 17Sept. 26Sept. 26
Nov. 21 vs. IndianapolisNov. 7Oct. 17Oct. 10
Dec. 6 vs. New EnglandNov. 22Nov. 1Oct. 25
Dec. 19 vs. CarolinaDec. 5Nov. 14Nov. 7
Jan. 2 vs. AtlantaDec. 19Nov. 28Nov. 21
Jan. 9 vs. New York (Jets)Dec. 26Dec. 5Nov. 28

