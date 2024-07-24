'Let's Go Buffalo': Fans enjoy the first day of Buffalo Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills season ramped up into gear Wednesday with training camp kicking off at St. John Fisher University.

It’s safe to say that Bills Mafia is ready for the season and many young fans came in hopes of meeting their favorite players.

13-year-old Cayla came on her birthday, her one birthday wish, to meet Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

“I’ve always loved Josh Allen for as long as I can remember, and this is my chance to meet him,” 13-year-old Cayla said.

“[Josh Allen], he’s the best in the world,” 7-year-old Ryan from Syracuse said.

One family of Bills fans flew all the way from Huntington Beach, California for the training camp experience, the reason, Bisons are their son, Jet’s, favorite animal.

“I just like the Bills, because I like bison,” Jet said.

“We have a little bit of Bills Mafia at home at Huntington Beach, but here it is net level of course, so it’s awesome to be part of it,” Jet’s mom Carrie said.

Favorite Buffalo Bills Training Camp moment:

Players enjoyed themselves too, tackle Dion Dawkins shared some special birthday wishes for 7-year-old Alexis.

Stephanie and James Mirras came with a sign to ask all the Bills players the important question: Chicken wings, drums or flats?

“When you think about what’s the way to keep your hands cleanest to eat a wing. You have to pick through the middle of a flat and eat it with two hands. With a drum you can pick it up with one hand, dunk it in sauce, whether that’s blue cheese or ranch,” safety Damar Hamlin said.

Damar Hamlin, despite being outnumbered by teammates, proudly signed his autograph on the drums side of the debate.

“Gotta ride with the Bills, I understand it," James Mirras said.

“Nah, I argue with everybody about this,” Hamlin said.

Damar Hamlin being asked the hard hitting questions this Buffalo Bills Training Camp 🏈

Chicken Wings: Drums or Flats? 🍗

Mary Chisi was beyond excited to meet Damar Hamlin after praying for his safety for months.

“He’s alive. He went through a traumatic event that a lot of people wouldn’t make it through. I prayed, and I started a prayer chain with friends," Mary Chisi said. "I just feel like everybody praying and praying for him that the Lord is kind and merciful.”