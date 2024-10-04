Lengthy Buffalo Bills injury report won't change team's mindset ahead of Sunday's game

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There’s some good news and some bad news regarding the Buffalo Bills' lengthy injury report that was released on Thursday.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/dtYqcnKLqw — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 3, 2024

The bad news is that wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle), safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), and defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique) did not practice for the second straight day.

Ed Oliver (hamstring), who did participate in drills (limited) during the media viewing portion of practice also popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury. From time to time those injuries will pile up but left tackle Dion Dawkins who was listed as limited on Thursday told reporters that sometimes you just have to push through.

“In this league what comes with being one of the guys even with how they pay you, it sucks but you have to be able to push through. When it comes to little nicks and stuff like that it’s kind of a no-brainer for me. Like your mind might take you there but you just have to fight through it," says Dawkins.

Now the good news aside from Dawkins returning, is that linebacker Terrel Bernard continued to practice without a red non-contact jersey. Nickelback Taron Johnson, who is still in a red non-contact jersey said he's continuing to trend in the right direction.

“Last week was tough but overall they’ve been doing a great job. They’ve been great to watch. Well, it was half great to watch, and half I’m sad because I want to be out there but today was the right step so I feel good and I’m excited about the future," Johnson told reporters on Wednesday.

And if the Bills' injury report starts to shorten up we know that Bills Mafia will be excited too.