Leading The Charge: Buffalo Bills 2024-2025 season preview and predictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to the 2024 NFL season! The season kicks off on September 5 in Kansas City when the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens.

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their Week 1 matchup in Orchard Park against the Arizona Cardinals our crew from Leading the Charge discusses expectations for the upcoming season.

With so many questions on both sides of the ball our 7 Sports team believes the Bills ceiling is still high, but they must overcome some shortcomings with the roster. The Bills have won the AFC East four straight seasons but are not the favorites to repeat at most sportsbooks (the New York Jets are favored).

The 7 Sports team, Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic, and 7 Sports contributor Howard Simon share their season predictions, breakout players to watch, and biggest concerns heading into a new year.