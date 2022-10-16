Late interception seals Bills win over Chiefs in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WKBW) — For the fifth time since the 2020 season the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs squared off for another chapter of this growing rivalry between two of the best teams in the NFL.

The start to this game was the opposite of everyone's expectations. Josh Allen fumbled on a lateral to Isaiah McKenzie on their opening drive. Kansas City in turn drove dow the field only to end in a Kaiir Elam interception in the endzone. Tyler Bassed chipped a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter on the ensuing Buffalo drive to open up the scoring at 3-0. Kansas City responded with a touchdown courtesy a Patrick Mahomes 42-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Needing a score and trailing 7-3 late in the opening half Josh Allen and Gabe Davis connected on a 34-yard pass to put Buffalo up 10-7 with 16 seconds left in the half. But in a surreal Deja Vú moment the Chiefs were able to get themselves into field goal range and Harrison Butker drained it from 62 yards out to make it a 10-10 ballgame at half.

Third quarter started with Butker missing from 51 yards out on Kansas City's opening drive. Which was followed with a Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs touchdown. But the Chiefs answered right back again on the next drive to tie the game at 17 a piece. A late third quarter turnover on downs from Buffalo blossomed into the go-ahead Kansas City field goal in the fourth to take a 20-17 lead with under 10 to play.

The biggest moment of this game was the Bills 4th and inches from their own 33-yard line with 3:51 left to play. Josh Allen ran a QB sneak to pick up the first and keep the drive alive.

A few plays later Dawson Knox found the endzone on a 14-yard lazer from Allen that put the Bills ahead 24-20 with 1:04 left in the game. But of course as we all know this game was far from over.

That is until Taron Johnson picked off Mahomes on the second play of the ensuing drive for Kansas City. Sealing the 24-20 victory for Buffalo.