Lancaster native 'Buffalo Joe' Andreessen reacts to making the Bills initial 53-man roster

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen was at home with his family on Tuesday when he got a call from his agent. He said, "It looks good." So Andreessen shared the news with his family.

The one word he used to describe the feeling of being named to the initial 53-man roster of his hometown team, was grateful.

"I'm grateful to have the trust of the coaches. But it's kind of like a switch because there's a lot left to be done and a lot left to prove. Not only for me but for my teammates," Andreessen told reporters after practice on Wednesday.

That mindset for him comes from the road he took to get here. From going undrafted, to earning a rookie tryout with the Bills, a training camp invite, and now a spot on the 53-man roster. For him, it just means a little bit more.

"I wouldn't say pressure is the right word. Just something to lock in even more for," he added. "God-willing if I'm out there Sunday I'm going to have to make plays for this team. I've been a fan of this team for a while. So maybe more than the average player I want this team to win."

"There's a lot of guys that we cheer for that don't make it. So we still have to make the best decision for the Bills. Up to this point, he's done everything we asked and earned the opportunity to make pour initial 53," adds Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

As evident from this video from his alma mater Lancaster High School. Everyone in Western New York wants to watch Joe succeed just as bad.

Practice ended with some really good news today. Congratulations @JoeAndreessen !!! #GoBills 🏈 pic.twitter.com/VwG2eVkonj — Lancaster Legends Football (@LHSfballLegends) August 27, 2024

Since he is the hometown kid, playing for his hometown team he was asked who his favorite player was/is. And the good news for Joe is that when he gets healthy again, he may have the chance to play alongside him.

"I'd say recently it's Matt Milano since he's been playing. I know he's my teammate but yeah Matt Milano," said Andreessen.

Andreessen's versatility on special teams will certainly help pave a clearer path to seeing the field when the Bills kick off the regular season next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.