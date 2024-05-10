Watch Now
Keon Coleman hits the field for first time at Buffalo Bills Rookie Minicamp

Bishop, Carter, Gore Jr. draw attention in Orchard Park
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 10, 2024

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills Rookie Minicamp kicked off on Friday afternoon at One Bills Drive and of course, all eyes were on second-round wide receiver and now viral internet star Keon Coleman.

Coleman said some nerves came with his first-ever rookie minicamp. But he added that a box full of fan mail and cookies eased his nerves a bit.

Other Notable Takeaways From Rookie Minicamp

- 2nd round safety Cole Bishop looked smooth during drills and told reporters after practice that he's glad to finally be back playing football, leaving all the NFL Combine workouts behind him.

