'Just didn't go our way': Buffalo Bills reflect on the season after loss in AFC Championship game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills spent Monday at the team facility in Orchard Park cleaning out their lockers and trying to process their emotions following Sunday's heartbreaking 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The Bills were one win away from advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in 31 years, but their season ended after failing to overcome the Chiefs in a tightly contested match.

"When you're playing a team like the Chiefs, you gotta kick the door down and we didn't do that," Josh Allen said, reflecting on the missed opportunity. "As a competitor, I think of those things...you are not promised opportunities like that all the time. We're going to continue to turn every stone over and cross every T and dot every I, do whatever we can to try to bring a Lombardi back here to WNY."

The 7 Sports team recapped the loss and what's to come this offseason. You can watch the recap below and read more here. And just like that, it's all over: Buffalo Bills come up short yet again to Kansas City Chiefs

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir expressed the team's collective disappointment.

"Everyone is just feeling a certain way about it...there is a lot of things that every individual wishes they could have done better," Shakir said.

Bills edge rusher Von Miller highlighted the competitive nature of the game.

"We knew we were playing a good team...at the end of the day we had a chance to win it, and it didn't go our way." Miller said.

Bills running back Ty Johnson commented on execution in key situations.

"Just wish a few calls went a different way...certain situations just have to be better and make the bigger plays," Johnson said.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau remained optimistic.

"We made those plays all year...it's football, it's a game of inches and they won the game last night but we are already looking forward to next season," Rousseau said.

Despite the disappointment, the Bills are already looking ahead, determined to learn from this experience and come back stronger next season.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.