And just like that, it's all over: Buffalo Bills come up short yet again to Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WKBW) — I bet you've heard this one before: the Buffalo Bills fell short in the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs. In a 32-29 loss Sunday in the AFC Championship game, Buffalo comes one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl.

Devastated was the one word that seemed to describe the feeling throughout the locker room and the podium after the game.

"It's not fun but to be the champs you have to beat the champs and we didn't do that tonight," says an emotional Josh Allen

"It's really hard when you work however many years and come up short. We all have one goal and that's to win a Super Bowl and coming up short sucks," tight end Dawson Knox adds. "It takes a while to get over it. We will, life goes on but it's gonna hurt for a minute."

"I think it hurts more knowing we may not be able to play with these guys again knowing how close we are as a team," Dalton Kincaid said afterward. "This hurts a lot."

You can argue and say Kincaid needs to make that catch on 4th and six and that the Bills should've never had to be in that position late in the game. Both can be true.

What can also be true is that this team is at a bit of a crossroads. They're good enough to win Super Bowls, but they can't make it happen in the games leading up to it.

Another year of missed opportunities and unmet expectations in the playoffs.

"This is a good football team (Kansas City) we've got to keep working to get over that hump there's no doubt about it," added head coach Sean McDermott. "It's obviously a challenge for us and we'll figure it out.

Next up for the Bills is locker room clean-out on Monday followed by the end of the year press conferences with Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

Buffalo enters another offseason with no Super Bowl to show for a season that exceeded regular season expectations but reverted to old ways in the postseason.