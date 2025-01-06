'Just about every view is perfect': Is there a bad seat in Highmark Stadium?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to defend home turf for the AFC Wild Card matchup, we're talking about the worst seat in the house at Highmark Stadium.

I know that sounds weird but stay with me.

Of course, all the focus has been on the new stadium being built across the street, but one sports fan is giving the current Highmark Stadium its flowers.

"Just about every view is perfect," said Cameron Guzzo, sports fan and TikTok creator (@attheballpark).

Here's where it starts to make sense. Guzzo has a series where he finds the worst seat in every stadium he goes to.

"The funnier the better, the worse the better," said Guzzo.

He's seen 27 of the 30 ballparks and is just getting into football stadiums. Highmark Stadium was his fourth, when the Bills played the Jets on December 29.

Cameron Guzzo What Cameron found to be the worst seat at Highmark Stadium



He said it was tough to find a bad one at Highmark, but he did settle on section 227, row 16, seat 25.

"Each side is somebody you can be jealous of. There are people in the box to the right of you, the heaters and the fancy seats next to you," said Guzzo. "The minimal obstructions make this one of the best worst seats out there."

And while he was there to find that worst seat, he was also there to have his first Bills game experience. He's from New England, but he's a Bills fan.

"I never followed football, I just started getting into it really this year, so I got to choose the team I wanted to root for. I wanted a team that had never won a championship, so fingers crossed, happening soon," said Guzzo.

Taylor Epps Progress on the new Highmark Stadium as of Sunday, Jan 5



He says he'll be back to find the worst seat the Keybank Center and in 2026 to see if there's a bad seat at the new Highmark Stadium.

"I have heard that before and found one, so we'll have to see, but I have high hopes for new Highmark," said Guzzo.

If you want to see more awful views at stadiums and ballparks, you can follow Cameron here.