Josh Allen & the Buffalo Bills offense has scored 90 points in last two games; is clicking at an elite level

DETROIT, MI (WKBW) — Josh Allen was the betting favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award before Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. But with his 431 yard and four touchdown performance against the Lions he may have locked up the award with three games left to go. Allen's big day helped lead the Bills to a 48-42 win against the Lions and improves the Bills record to 11-3 on the season.

"We felt like one of the ways to beat these guys is you have to score points," Allen said after the win against Detroit. "That was our mindset. If we had to score 21 to win we would've tried to score 21 but we go out there each and every drive and reiterating what I said earlier just win the play."

"Winning in the NFL against any team is not easy, so we don't take those for granted," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "I think when you're talking about today's game and some of those other games you're talking about rare air with the best teams that are around right now. That's how we're going to have to play every week going forward."

Allen and the Bills offense have been playing at a ridiculous pace the last few months. Buffalo has scored 30 or more points in their last eight games.

The Buffalo Bills have scored 30 or more points in their last eight games. The last time they didn't score 30 points was against the Jets on October 14th (23-20 win). — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 16, 2024

But the last month has been especially impressive for Allen. Against four playoff teams from last season the Bills quarterback has thrown for 1,114 yards, rushed for 225 yards, and scored 16 touchdowns. During those four games Allen has thrown one interception.

"Man, Josh is the best player in the league," cornerback Taron Johnson said after the game. "Having that, I mean, it's special because I truly feel like he's unstoppable and having a quarterback like that is extremely helpful for our team."

"The dude is incredible, it's hard to describe what he does on a consistent basis every single Sunday," tight end Dawson Knox said. "It is so much fun to play with that dude. It is really a privilege and I hope I get to play with him as long as I can."

Allen is making history and has the Bills in a fantastic position with three games left to play. This season is all about winning a Super Bowl, and with Allen playing the way he has been, that seems like a very real possibility.