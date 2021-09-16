Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs appear on latest cover of 'Sports Illustrated Kids' for 'The BFF Issue'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just their second season playing with each other Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have built up plenty of chemistry, and one national magazine is taking notice.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs appear on the latest cover of 'Sports Illustrated Kids' for 'The BFF Issue'!

7 Eyewitness News has reached out both to Wegmans and Tops about when these magazines will be available in stores locally.

Wegmans tells 7 Eyewitness News magazines could be available as soon as Thursday night.

Tops tells 7 Eyewitness News magazines will likely be available as early as Saturday.

