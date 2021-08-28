Watch
Josh Allen starting at quarterback for Buffalo Bills preseason game against Green Bay Packers

Rick Osentoski/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Josh Allen
Posted at 8:38 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 08:38:35-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will get the start for Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

This is the first and only time this preseason that Allen will play.

The previous two preseason games were started by backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and featured third and fourth string quarterbacks Davis Webb and Jake Fromm.

The Bills won both preseason games against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, defeating Detroit 16-15 and Chicago 41-15.

