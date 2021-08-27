ECSO announce road closure, traffic pattern for Buffalo Bills preseason game Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced a road closure and new traffic pattern for the Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday.

Drivers should expect delays in the area of Highmark Stadium, those not attending are encouraged to avoid the area.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lot 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

