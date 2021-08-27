Watch
ECSO announce road closure, traffic pattern for Buffalo Bills preseason game Saturday

Rick Osentoski/AP
Detail of Buffalo Bills helmet on the sideline against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 11:04:42-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced a road closure and new traffic pattern for the Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday.

Drivers should expect delays in the area of Highmark Stadium, those not attending are encouraged to avoid the area.

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;
  • The road will remain closed until after the game;
  • Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a;
  • Lot 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • After the game, Rte. 20a will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound.
