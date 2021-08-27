Players vote Josh Allen among the NFL's Top 10; his rank to be revealed Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen is now ranked among the Top 10 players in the NFL, according to his peers.

The NFL Network has released the names of the players to make the top spots in its Top 100 Players of 2021 list, as voted on by the though the order will not be revealed until Sunday.

Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers WR

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams DT

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans RB

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals WR

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers LB

Three of the players in this year's Top 10 have claimed the top spot in the past: Tom Brady, Aaron Donald and Aaron Rodgers.

This is the first time Josh Allen has cracked the Top 10, jumping at least 77 spots since last year, when he was voted the 87th best player in the league.

The announcement came just after wide receiver Stefon Diggs was voted the 11th best player in the NFL, jumping up 43 spots last year.