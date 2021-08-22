Stefon Diggs checks in at 11th on NFL Network's top 100

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a breakout season for the Bills, wide receiver Stefon Diggs has earned some recognition from his peers. NFL Network revealed Saturday that Diggs came in 11th in their annual Top 100 rankings.

He led the league in catches (127) AND yards (1,535) 👀@BuffaloBills WR @StefonDiggs finds himself at his highest ranking on the #NFLTop100 at spot 11! pic.twitter.com/7BmvF25lpe — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 22, 2021

Diggs hauled in 127 catches for 1,535 yards last season. Both of those figures led the NFL in 2020 and set single-season franchise records for Buffalo. NFL Network's annual countdown is comprised of votes by other NFL players.

Within his position group, Diggs finished ahead of Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, and Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. He joins fellow Bills Cole Beasley (#96) and Tre'Davious White (#95) in this year's countdown.

Quarterback Josh Allen still has yet to appear in the rankings. His ranking, along with the rest of this year's top ten, will be revealed on August 28th at 4:00 p.m. on NFL Network. The Bills wrap up their preseason on the same day at 1:00 p.m. against the Green Bay Packers.