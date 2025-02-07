Josh Allen named NFL MVP, first Buffalo Bills player to receive honor since 1991

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the National Football League's Most Valuable Player.

Allen becomes the first Bill to win the award since 1991 when Thurman Thomas was named league MVP.

This is the most prestigious individual award a player can receive, and it caps off an incredible season for the Bills franchise quarterback.

Allen led the Bills to a 13-4 record in the regular season while throwing for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Allen added 531 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown.

"Josh Allen's the MVP," his head coach Sean McDermott said after the Bills win against the New England Patriots on December 29. "I've been around this league long enough to see MVPs every year for many years. What he has done, on this team, for this organization, and for this community, and no offense to anybody else, but I've got a hard time believing that someone has done more."

Considering who the Bills lost heading into the season, Allen's campaign is even more impressive. Buffalo traded away Stefon Diggs in the off-season, let Gabe Davis walk in free agency, and released veteran center Mitch Morse. Yet Allen had his most efficient year-to-date, throwing for 12 fewer interceptions than in 2023 (18 interceptions). He also had two fewer fumbles in 2024 than he did in 2023.

This is the fourth time Allen has been named a finalist for MVP and the first time he's won the award. It's an overdue accolade for one of the league's best players.

Josh Allen wins the 2024 Art Rooney Award for Best Sportsmanship. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) February 7, 2025

Allen also took home the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Thursday evening. He is the first Bills player in franchise history to win the award since its inception in 2014.

Bove's Take:

It's about time.

Josh Allen has been one of the best players in the NFL since his breakout season in 2020 and should already have an MVP award on his resume. But that's not why he finally was named the MVP. He won because he had his most efficient season and had some huge moments along the way.

Allen's touchdown run against the Chiefs in Week 11 was called the "play of the year" and handed Kansas City their first loss. In their next game, Allen topped his run against the Chiefs with a ridiculous receiving touchdown against the San Fransisco 49ers. Allen dove towards the pilon in the snow as he helped his team clinch a division title with more than a month left in the regular season.

The following week, Allen scored six touchdowns in Los Angeles and gave his team a chance to win despite giving up 44 points. He followed up his record-setting performance in Los Angeles with four touchdowns against the Detroit Lions on the road. Until losing to the Bills, the Lions had only had one loss in their first 13 games.

It was a ridiculous four-game run that put Allen in the driver's seat to win the award despite Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson having an incredible season. There's no denying that Jackson had the better statistical season, but that's not what this award is about. With a substantially less talented supporting cast, Allen elevated his team to a better record while still putting up MVP-caliber numbers.

Allen is still in his prime and has several years of elite football left to play. But adding an MVP to his resume elevates his already strong chance at a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has one big thing left to accomplish, and if he does that, the folks in Canton may want to start working on his bust.