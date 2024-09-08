Josh Allen & Greg Rousseau dominate as Buffalo Bills leap into season with a win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sometimes you need your best players to take over a game. For the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon that meant quarterback Josh Allen putting on his superhero cape and taking flight…quite literally.

At the two-minute warning the Bills found themselves trailing 17-3 and on the verge of starting the season with an ugly loss to the Cardinals. Until then, Allen had thrown just two passes in the game. The team responded with a scoring drive to bring the deficit down to seven points heading into the half. They then started the second half with a touchdown, quickly making a game that felt out of reach tied.

“The key was double dipping and being able to get the ball in the second half,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Had a good halftime, talked to the guys, and just figured out what we’re going to do and guys went out and executed.”

It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the second half looked a lot more like the team we thought we’d see on both sides of the ball. Sure, there are things to clean up, but starting things off with a win means more than anything else.

“We got down early in the game and then we were fighting back from there,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “That in it of itself is a great sign for our football team. Every week is like that, right? But to have that with a new team and for them to stick together and pull it out and really come together and the staff did a great job of making some adjustments.”

"The belief we all have in each other," wide receiver Khalil Shakir credits the win to. "Everyone looking each other in the eyes and saying put one foot in front of the other, take it one play at a time, and let's keep going. We know what we're capable of doing when we're all on the same track and just the communication piece. We know the preparation we put in so it was just communicating with each other to get things going."

For more on the Bills win, Allen's hurdle into the end zone, and a dominant day from Greg Rousseau, 7 Sports Director Matt Bove, and Dom Tibbetts break down the 34-28 win.