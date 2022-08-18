Josh Allen expected to play in Buffalo Bills second preseason game

Buffalo Bills fans won't have to wait until September 8 to see Josh Allen in action. On Thursday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed several starters, including Allen, will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Josh Allen will play on Saturday. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 18, 2022

Allen was inactive for the Bills first preseason game of the year, and while it's still unknown how much he'll play against the Broncos, McDermott believes it's important for the Bills quarterback to get some reps with the new coaching staff ahead of the season.

"Well, I think getting out there and getting in the flow of a regular game and going through the warmups," McDermott said about the decision for Allen to play. "Getting out there and executing and doing what we've been practicing in practice and what Coach Dorsey is looking for and all the things he's stressed and emphasized with his staff."

Last season, Allen played in the Bills final preseason game at home against the Green Bay Packers. In that game, Allen was 20-of-26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo hosts Denver for Kids Day at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, August 20 at 1:00 p.m.