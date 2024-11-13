Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes prepare to go head-to-head for 8th time in 5 years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet, all eyes are on the two men under center.

On Sunday, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will go head-to-head for the eighth time in their career. Mahomes has the edge in the matchup with four wins and three losses.

But it's the magnitude of Mahomes' wins that give him the edge. Allen has been on the losing end of all three playoff games between the Bills and Chiefs, despite some awe-inspiring performances.

when these two go head-to-head the football is very good pic.twitter.com/8tchrC9keH — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 13, 2024

"Well, I know we haven't beaten them in the playoffs, so that's the only thing that kind of matters," Allen said on Wednesday.

"You're playing the best of the best, and that's what you want in this league," Mahomes said. "I've been able to go against Josh a multitude of times and every single game it seems to come down to the end and he's a guy that competes and he has that fire, I think you can see that fire he plays with and that kind of goes through his entire team."

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is widely considered the best player in the NFL and a generational talent. For Allen, that's what he's chasing, but to be in the same conversation as the league's best is an honor he doesn't take lightly.

"He does some of the things you don't see anybody else to do so to be mentioned with him is very cool from the football aspect of it," Allen said. "But I really don't get caught up in that too much, I just try to focus on what I can do for the Buffalo Bills."

"Both of them are competitors and they are the best quarterbacks in the league," Bills right tackle Spencer Brown said. "it's just a good matchup between two really good teams on top of the AFC. I'm sure a lot of people are talking about it and the cameras will be out there so we just need to go out, do what we do, and hope for the best possible outcome."

You can watch Allen's full press conference from Wednesday below.