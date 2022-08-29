Jordan Poyer's return to practice field makes immediate impact

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — All Bills fans can agree that it’s been great to see number 21 back on the practice field for his second consecutive day. And for plenty of reasons a few of his teammates feel the same way.

“Oh it’s fun. I like talking smack to “J-PO,” it’s the best thing. Me and him we’re going at it today," said wide receiver Gabe Davis. "But it's a competition and I love it when he’s out there because I know I can chirp at him and he’ll get all riled up.”

But for Poyer, being back on the field these last two practices helps put his mind more at ease following a nerve wracking injury. And the ordeal of waiting to see if and when, he’d be back with his team.

"I really wasn’t sure until I got the MRI results what it was. Just kind of nervous all the way up to then just hoping it wasn’t too serious. But I got the MRI results and saw I was going to be able to recover from it and that’s what I was excited about," Poyer told reporters Monday.

Poyer didn’t offer much comment on the on-going contract extension talks between his representation and the Bills front office. He did however re-affirm his commitment to helping this team be the best they can be.

“I’m here, I want to continue to play football and continue to play my best football here in Buffalo," added Poyer. "For as long as I can, however long that may be. But like I said, I'm here with the guys right now and I’m ready to attack this season.”

And of course he’ll do it alongside Micah Hyde. Together the duo will help make everyone else around them on defense elevate their game.

“For me being a rookie I feel like what they’re doing is mind-blowing because I’ve never experienced anything like that before," said rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam.

The Bills return to practice Tuesday morning ahead of the 4 p.m. 53-man roster deadline later that afternoon.