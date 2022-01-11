Jordan Poyer on Patriots: It’s everything you ask for in a football game

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Bills Wild Card matchup with the Patriots looms, the players inside the locker room are doing what they can to treat this like any other week. But they also know what's at stake now that it's win or go home.

“At the end of the day, we’re not promised another game," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Tuesday. "We need to put our best stuff on the field and like I said, look and try to find a win no matter how we can do it.”

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said he had a feeling these two teams would meet again in the playoffs. New England won the first matchup on December 6, 14-10. 20 days later the Bills went to New England and won, knocking off the Pats 33-21.

“They beat us at home, we beat them at home, it’s a playoff game in Buffalo, NY on Saturday night. It’s just everything you ask for in a football game, in a football season, in this type of game right here," Poyer added.

Like the first time these two teams met this season, the weather could play a big role in Saturday's game. At kickoff, the temperature is expected to be near 0 degrees.

“I’m not too much of a complainer, and I played in one of the coldest games in history when we played in the playoffs against Seattle in the Minnesota Golden Gophers stadium," Stefon Diggs said. "It was like negative something, so this ain’t nothing, I’ll be alright.”

"It’s more of a mental barrier than a physical barrier if anything," Allen added. "But again, we need to do our best and not let the elements limit us in what we can do.”