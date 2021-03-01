JJ Watt to sign with the Arizona Cardinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — JJ Watt tweeted a picture of himself Monday wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt along with the words "source: me."

Welcome to the Valley, @JJWatt!



We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Watt will sign with the Cardinals. Schefter says its two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed.

Cardinals are giving J.J. Watt a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

Watt joins his former Texans teammate, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.

The Buffalo Bills were tied to Watt a few times the last few weeks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning the Bills were one of three to five teams he was considering signing with.