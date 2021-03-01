Menu

JJ Watt to sign with the Arizona Cardinals

Michael Wyke/AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) blocks Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) as he tries to get to quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
JJ Watt
Posted at 1:07 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:07:06-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — JJ Watt tweeted a picture of himself Monday wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt along with the words "source: me."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Watt will sign with the Cardinals. Schefter says its two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed.

Watt joins his former Texans teammate, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.

The Buffalo Bills were tied to Watt a few times the last few weeks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning the Bills were one of three to five teams he was considering signing with.

