JJ Watt to sign with the Arizona Cardinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — JJ Watt tweeted a picture of himself Monday wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt along with the words "source: me."
source: me. pic.twitter.com/1Y6okQBUy5— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021
Welcome to the Valley, @JJWatt!— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021
We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Watt will sign with the Cardinals. Schefter says its two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed.
Cardinals are giving J.J. Watt a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021
Watt joins his former Texans teammate, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.
The Buffalo Bills were tied to Watt a few times the last few weeks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning the Bills were one of three to five teams he was considering signing with.